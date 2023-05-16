Marcia Ann McDaniel Burton, 89, passed away peacefully at her home on May 11, 2023. She was born in Somerset, Kentucky, on May 31, 1933, to Boyd and Eva McDaniel. 

Marcia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Morris E. Burton, and her parents.

Burton, Marcia - bw.jpeg

Marcia Burton

