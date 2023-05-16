Marcia Burton

Marcia Ann McDaniel Burton, 89, passed away peacefully at her home on May 11, 2023. She was born in Somerset, Kentucky, on May 31, 1933, to Boyd and Eva McDaniel.
Marcia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Morris E. Burton, and her parents.
She is survived by her children, Beth (Larry) Sturm, Sandra (Rob Hoenscheid) Burton, Greg (Jill) Burton; her grandchildren, Jamie (Caroline) Sturm, Alex (Sara Marshall) Sturm, Brady Sturm, Paige (Kelly) Barnes and Bryce (Samantha) Burton; three great-grandchildren, Georgia Sturm, Mirabelle Sturm and Burton Barnes; and many extended family members and friends.
After growing up in the small town of Somerset, Marcia attended the University of Kentucky where she thrived. She was a member of Kappa Delta sorority and won the honor of First Attendant in the 1954 Kentuckian Queen Court, a contest held to crown the most beautiful girl at the University of Kentucky. Marcia was also first runner-up in the Miss Kentucky pageant.
On July 17, 1954, Marcia married Morris “Sonny” Burton following his graduation from the University of Kentucky School of Law. He joined the U.S. Air Force soon after and the young couple embarked on an adventure where they were stationed at several bases in Missouri, Texas and New Mexico.
While living in Roswell, New Mexico, Marcia taught business classes at a private school for girls. After Morris’ military service was completed in 1957, they moved to Frankfort, Kentucky, where Morris began his law practice, and they raised their family.
Marcia became an active member of the Frankfort community, joining organizations that reflected her love of family, gardening, golf, tennis and bridge. She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church. Marcia spent many hours digging in her beautiful home garden and watching her birds.
She was a member and past president of The Garden Club of Frankfort. Through the years, Marcia enjoyed playing golf and tennis at Frankfort Country Club and continued meeting her tennis buddies for lunch even after they all retired from hitting tennis balls.
A life-long reader, Marcia always had a book or two nearby. She loved playing bridge and was always ready for a game with friends. Marcia had a classic sense of style and was always impeccably dressed. But her true style was being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother to her family, and a loyal and caring friend to so many.
Marcia’s sweet smile and her open and friendly way drew people to her. Her special team of caregivers was devoted to her, and the family will be eternally grateful for their love and kindness.
Arrangements are under the direction of LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Friday morning, May 19, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, 211 Washington St., Frankfort, Kentucky. A memorial service at the church will follow at noon, with a reception immediately after the service in Asbury Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frankfort First United Methodist Church or the Garden Club of Frankfort.
