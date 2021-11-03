Frankfort — Marcia Louise Sullivan, 75, mother of Kristen Bell, passed away Tuesday. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, expressions to Bluegrass Hospice Care. Arrangements, Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription