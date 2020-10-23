LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Marcus Brine Robinson, 86, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Robinson died Thursday. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Chargers' defense looks to get back on track vs. Jaguars
- Problems with his health? McConnell says 'of course not'
- Riley talks Heat future, and plans for keeping core intact
- 49ers will be without starting safeties vs. Patriots
- Column: Neutral-site World Series hopefully a one-and-done
- Zverev beats Mannarino to reach another semifinal in Cologne
- Rennes loses unbeaten Ligue 1 record after losing to Angers
- Sassuolo held by Torino to 3-3 after another comeback
Most Popular
Articles
- Frankfort businesses cited for COVID-19 violations
- Frankfort man charged with hitting child
- Bradshaw email claims coordination, vote-gathering by May
- Man sentenced to 5 years for Steak N’ Shake stabbing
- 65-year-old Franklin County woman dies from COVID-19
- May says ‘document speaks for itself’: Personnel file shows staff complaint against Parker
- Property transfers (Sept. 2020)
- County reaches grim milestone with 800 COVID cases
- Mother pleads guilty to abuse, endangering children in filthy home
- AG says city commission engaged in 'prohibited conduct,' didn’t violate open meetings law due to lack of intent
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Guest columnist: Qualities to look for in a Supreme Court justice (22)
- Guest columnist: Before voting, read the party platforms and study the words of Founding Fathers (16)
- Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 (9)
- Bradshaw email claims coordination, vote-gathering by May (8)
- On 200th anniversary of Daniel Boone's death, two cemeteries still claim his remains (8)
- Proposed ethics provision reignites debate over Parker firing; city changes tax rate (6)
- Guest columnist: Newspapers dig deep into election issues (6)
- Letter: McConnell, Kentucky are in an abusive relationship (6)
- Steve Stewart: Support for Black lives, police shouldn't be either-or (6)
- Jim Waters: Good-times pipers show up during pandemics (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.