Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.