LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Marcus Brine Robinson, 86, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Robinson died Thursday. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com.

