LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial visitation for Marcus Lin Perry, 52, will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Perry died Saturday, Jan. 21.

To plant a tree in memory of Marcus Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription