Margaret Ann Cox Elliott, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021. She was born on June 19, 1934, in Shelby County, Kentucky, to the late Claude E. and Lily Bell Harrod Brown.

Elliott Pic.jpg

Margaret Ann Cox Elliott

Margaret was a 35-year member of the First Assembly of God Church in Frankfort. She retired after 20 years from Human Resources with Kentucky State Government.

Margaret enjoyed cooking, being with children, always had a caring and sharing heart. She loved people and loved helping people. She was always sewing, crocheting, embroidery, and quilting.

Margaret is survived by two grandchildren, Michael Eric (Kim) Cox, Frankfort, and Stephanie (John) Atkins, Crab Orchard; her sister, Edna Mae Davenport, Shelbyville; and her “other” daughter, Stephanie Bramblet, Frankfort.

Margaret was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond L. Cox, who passed away in February 1977; and her second husband, Donald M. Elliott on November 20, 2009. She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Helen Joyce Brown; her son, Michael Lee Cox; and her daughter, Sandra Bolin.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Serving as casketbearers will be Eric Cox, John Atkins, Dean Blackburn, Nathan Davenport, Faron Davenport, and Alexander Dyer.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice Care of the Bluegrass. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

