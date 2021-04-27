Services for Margaret Ann Neal Smith, 73, wife of Elmer Smith, will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be 9 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Smith died Tuesday.
