Services for Margaret Ann Neal Smith, 73, wife of Elmer Smith, will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be 9 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Smith died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription