LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Margaret Ann Noe Perry, 65, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Perry died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

