Margaret Ballard

Margaret Mary Magdalene Ballard passed away April 14, 2021, at her daughter’s residence, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on July 22nd 1919, in Holyoke, Massachusetts, the oldest child of John Joseph Somers and Sarah Margaret Olney Somers.
On her mother’s side, Mary was a descendant of two of the co-founders of Rhode Island, Thomas Olney Sr. and his wife, Mary Ashton. The couple came to the New World, with their two sons, on the ship, Planter, in April 1635. Mary’s father was born in Lucan, Ireland, and immigrated through Ellis Island in 1912.
Mary trained in nursing at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts. A proud New Englander, she enrolled at Boston University and worked at Massachusetts General Hospital before entering the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, 811th Air Evacuation Squadron, at the age of 23. First Lieutenant Somers served two years in England where, following D-Day, she cared for wounded soldiers in hospital flights from France and Germany to Britain. She was stationed behind enemy lines at the Battle of the Bulge with U.S. troops and entered Paris, the day after its liberation.
After the war’s end, 1st Lt Somers met the physician who would become her husband, Captain Joseph Aloysius Ballard, as he answered the call during her first night service at the Chanute Field Army Hospital in Illinois. The rest was history.
The two wed on April 2, 1948. They made their home in Lexington, joining Christ the King Church and raising eight children.
Mary is survived by her children and their spouses, Sara Call (Jim Call), Peter Ballard (Mary Ballard), Rachel Ballard, Ellen Ballard (Dennis Neyman), David Ballard (Michela Caruso), Rebecca Ballard DiLoreto (Don DiLoreto), and Steven Ballard; 17 grandchildren, Jessica Call Robertson, Colleen Call Smith, Ryan Ballard, Whitney Davis, Jenna Ballard, Jeff Lewis, Mary Beth Murray, Ian Barbash, Dylan Barbash, Shayna Barbash, Emily Neyman, Elizabeth Neyman, Elisa Ballard, Alessandro Ballard, Joshua DiLoreto, Nicole DiLoreto and Edward DiLoreto; and 11 great-grandchildren with 2 more expected near her July birthday. Mary also has many beloved nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law hailing from Holy Cross, Kentucky, and western Massachusetts.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband; her son, John Ballard; her sister, Elinor Glynn; and her brothers, Ernest and John Somers.
Services will be held on April 17th at the hour of noon at Christ the King Cathedral, 299 Colony Blvd, Lexington. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Monday, April 19th, at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Action Center, http://www.catholicactioncenter.net or P.O. Box #324 Lexington, KY 40588.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.