Margaret Celeste Moore passed away on June 14, 2019, in Berkeley, California. Celeste, known to many as Lestie, was the eldest daughter of Ben and Celeste Moore, and was born on Sept. 3, 1951, in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Lestie graduated from Waggener High School in Louisville, Kentucky, as a National Merit Scholar in 1969, and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Centre College in 1973.
While at Centre College she was crowned the Gardenia Queen and was a member of the tennis team.
Lestie was a devoted mother to her two children, George Pigman and Margaret Pigman, was devoted to her family and to her art, teaching at the Armory Center for the Arts and Pasadena City College for many years.
Lestie is survived by her mother, Celeste Moore of Frankfort, Kentucky; and her four siblings, Victoria Moore of Marin County, California (Charles Horne), Benjamin Moore of Longs, South Carolina (Linda), Robert Moore of Frankfort, Kentucky (Susan), and William Moore of Birmingham, Alabama (Sarah). She is also survived by her good friend and companion, Ray Chowkwanyun, Sierra Madre, California.
We all miss Lestie’s beautiful smile and her kind, sweet, gentle spirit.