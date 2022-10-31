VERSAILLES — Graveside services for Margaret E. Richardson, 96, widow of Carl Richardson, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Richardson died Friday, Oct. 28.

