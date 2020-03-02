Services for Margaret E. Tingle, 78, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. Tingle died Saturday.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Tingle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

