Margaret Evelyn Tingle

Margaret Evelyn Eades Tingle, age 78, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Rayborn officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020. 

Born in Madison County, Kentucky, on Feb. 14, 1942, Margaret lived in Shelby County and Henry County until moving to Franklin County in 1978. She was a member of Fisherville Baptist Church. She worked at Landmark Newspapers for 10 years before moving to Frankfort and starting Tingle’s Typesetting in 1978 and Tingles Riverview Florist in 1985.

A woman with a talent for crafting, she enjoyed spending her spare time sewing, quilting and crocheting. Beyond flowers and crafts, she loved riding the four-wheeler. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. 

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jodey Tingle; sons, Tim Tingle (Vicki) of Smithfield, Kentucky, Donnie Tingle (Bridget) and Ronnie Tingle (Judy), all of Frankfort; daughters, Gayle Dockery, of Harrisburg, Oregon and Robin Stigers (Brian), of Frankfort; grandchildren, Stevyn Phelps (Bryce), Justyn Dockery (Katie), Brandon Tingle (Elizabeth), Ryan Tingle (Jessica), Kacie King (Zach), Mandi Owens, Kris Perry, Jacob Chaney (Jessica), Ashton Henry (John), Kaitlyn Stigers, and Jesse Kayla Tingle; great-grandchildren, Brinley and Kennedy Owens, Remington Tingle, Tobias Tingle, Izabella and Walker King and Olive Dockery; and by siblings, Elmer Eades, Wayne Eades, Ralph Eades and Elaine Alexander. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Audra Eades; and siblings, Earnest Allen Eades and Lonnie Ray Eades. 

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

