Margaret Taylor Hensley, 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 9. 

She is survived by her sister, Ruth Anne Emerine (Keith) of Vine Grove; daughters, Mary Greenwell (James Johnson) of Frankfort, Peggy Hensley of Frankfort, Faye Walker, and Jo Frost (James); and son, James Moxie Hensley (Effie) of London. 

Visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home on Friday, July 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a service following at 6 p.m.  

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice). An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription