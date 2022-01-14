Margaret Keller Schweinhart, 92, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was born on May 22, 1929, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

The daughter of the late Honorable Judge Owen Keller and Mary Keller, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Owen Keller Jr. and Jeanne Mitchell; husbands, Dennis Schagane and Gene Schweinhart; and one great-grandchild.

She is survived by her children, Mary Lenox, James Schagane, Henry Schagane and his wife, Kay, John Schagane and his wife, Sue, and Timmy Campbell and her husband, Scotty; adopted son, Doug Wehr and his wife, Nancy; grandchildren and their spouses, John and Eileen Lenox, Chris and Jane Campbell, Mary Hancock, Laurie and Jimmy Milner, Odessa Johnson, Alexandria and Nestor Mendoza, Brice and Melinda Schagane, Adam and Jennifer Schagane, Mark and Tammy Schagane, Lanette Schagane, Kip Schagane, Christy and Sam Johnson, Jennifer and Matt Stewart, Kirby Schagane, Joey-Lee Campbell and Tate Kappell, Kelvia Campbell, Michael and Jennifer Wehr, Sarah and Ryan Murphy; 34 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and her devoted friend and roommate who watched over her for many years, Laura Mink.

Margaret worked at Central Screw until its closure and then Porcelain Metals in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was a member of Highland Christian Church; an active member and past president of the American Legion; a member of the Elks; an avid traveler who enjoyed going to the Kentucky River Campground; and a stalwart feminist.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center (Versailles Road) with Dr. Keith Felton officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the First Baptist Missionary Clinic of First Baptist Church at the Singing Bridge are encouraged, for Margaret knew of their outreach and kindness.

The family requests that masks be worn by everyone in attendance. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

