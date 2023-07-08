LAWRENCEBURG — Visitation for Margaret L. “Margie” Gray Gehefer, 68, will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. A private service will be held Wednesday. She died Friday at her home in Lawrenceburg.
