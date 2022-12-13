Margaret Lonell Sprouse Lynn, 84, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and previously of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022.

Lonell graduated from Warren County High School in 1954. She lived and worked in Frankfort for many years while married to her late-husband, James Lynn, and where she was active at Buck Run Baptist Church.

