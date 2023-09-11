Margaret Mae Downs, 92, widow of Samuel Dell Downs, died Sunday September 10, 2023. Born on June 5, 1931, in Lexington, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Rankin and Anna Lee Fite Epperson.

Margaret was a homemaker and a Baptist.

