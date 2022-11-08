Graveside services for Margaret McClain Riddle, 80, of Frankfort, will be held noon Thursday, Nov. 10, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. She passed away Monday at Frankfort Regional.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; daughter, Leonna Girtley; and sons, Leonard Jr. and Thad Riddle.

