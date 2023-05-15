Margaret “Peggy” Grimes Lawrence passed peacefully, May 14, 2023, at her home in Florence, Kentucky, following a long illness. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. at Frankfort Cemetery on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Margaret Lawrence picture.jpeg

Margaret 'Peggy' Lawrence

A native of San Antonio, Texas, she was born, November 14, 1934, to Karl and Ruth Grimes. Peggy was the eldest of five girls and is survived by the youngest, Georgie Sue Spell. She led a full life, having lived in many different states and Japan.

