Margaret Taylor Ratliff passed away on April 23, 2020. She was the wife of W.R. Ratliff, deceased, married Oct. 26, 1951, at Good Shepherd Church on Wapping Street in Frankfort.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Dan Woodford Taylor and Mary Catherine Lannon Taylor, as well as siblings Joseph Lannon, John Francis, Edith Ann, Bernadine Stahl and James Edward Taylor and her 18-year-old son Dan Taylor Ratliff.

Margaret Clarissa Taylor Ratliff is survived by two awesome sons, William Richard and Foster Linton Ratliff; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters ,Mary Dan Tinsley and Lucy Lucy Gentry Easley; and brother, William Robert Taylor.

Margaret was born and baptized in the Roman Catholic Church in 1932. She loved being a member of the Church and was privileged to have received the sacraments of baptism, reconciliation, Eucharist, confirmation, and the sacrament of matrimony from the same priest — Msgr. Joseph A. O'Dwyer. Msgr. O'Dwyer also baptized three of her children. May they, by the grace of God, live Roman Catholic lives and pass it on to their children. God has no grandchildren, but tradition is tradition and with fervent prayer and inspiration of the Holy Spirit this can be accomplished. It requires discipline and constant prayer. God bless all of you!!

Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Anyone wishing to visit could have done so since 1976. A private service will be held.

