LAWRENCEBURG – Private services will be held for Margaret Simpson Peach, 83, wife of Ronnie L. Peach, at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com. Peach died Sunday at home.  

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Peach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

