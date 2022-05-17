Margaret Q. Travis passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at Morning Pointe in Frankfort, Kentucky. Born on June 28, 1932, Margaret grew up on her family farm in Swallowfield, Kentucky, with her parents, Ambrose "Bud" and Elizabeth R. Quarles and her older sister, Suzanne.

After graduating from Eastern Kentucky University, Margaret taught both elementary and middle school in Franklin County and for many years in Owen County. Margaret was married early in life to Stanley Barczuk, who was lost at sea in 1934 while serving in the Marines. Later in life, Margaret married Buryl Travis.

Well-traveled and well-read, Margaret loved her books and loved her pets, especially her cats. She also volunteered at the Red Cross.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, sister and husbands, as well as a stepdaughter, Carol Moore. She is survived by a stepdaughter, Donna Book; and numerous cousins.

Per her wishes, there will be no services or visitation. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Red Cross. Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home and an online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

