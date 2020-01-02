Margarette Dee Semones, 93, widow of John William Semones, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Survivors include daughter, Donna Seeberger; daughter-in-law, Kathy Semones; sister-in-law, Alice Hager; grandchildren, Bill (Hannah) Semones, Kelli (Michael) Firquin; and great-grandchild, Quinn Semones.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Versailles Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Versailles United Methodist Church, 230 Paynes Mill Road, Versailles, KY 40383. www.BlackburnandWard.com.