Margie Barlowe

Margie Hicks Barlowe of Morristown, Tennessee, went to her lord Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Born on September 5, 1939, in Marion, North Carolina, she was preceded in death by her parents, Hawley and Lucille Hicks; husbands, Verner Lauritzen and Lawrence Barlowe; daughter, Donna Potter; and grandson, Ryan Willis.

She is survived by her siblings, Xan Hicks (Gwen), Howard Hicks (June), and David Hicks; children, Celia Clark (Joey), Blain Potter (Lindy), and Paul Lauritzen; grandchildren, Hunter Clark, Abby Smith (Adam), Kaley Moore (Leslie), Caroline Potter, Andy Potter (Grace), Christian Lauritzen, and Emma Lauritzen; great-grandchildren, Aly Willis, Addison Willis, Riley Clark, Fallon Clark, and Fenix Clark, Gunner Smith, Drake Moore, and Maddox Moore.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 3 p.m. with an interment to follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church.

Arrangements by Mayes Mortuary.

