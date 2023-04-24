Margie Gatewood

Margie Long Gatewood, widow of Chester Dennis Gatewood, went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 21, 2023.
She was born October 26, 1923, in Gypsum, Ohio, the first child to Eddie Brown Long and Mae Bell Smith Long.
Margie Long Gatewood, widow of Chester Dennis Gatewood, went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 21, 2023.
She was born October 26, 1923, in Gypsum, Ohio, the first child to Eddie Brown Long and Mae Bell Smith Long.
Along with her parents and her husband of 56 years, she was also preceded in death by her grandson, Paul Dennis Gatewood; sisters, Emma Lou Harrod and Shirley Richardson; and brothers, Richard, Eddie B. Jr., Melvin and Phillip Long.
Margie is survived by her two sons and their wives, Richard and Carolyn Gatewood of Winchester and Dale and Keila Gatewood of Frankfort; two granddaughters, Summer (Randy) Landrum of Verona and Artie (Ryan) Eastman of Frankfort; four great-grandchildren, Zachary, Nathan and Emma Landrum and Lili Eastman; one sister, Betty Joyce Eades of Frankfort; sisters-in-law, Pat Long and Brenda Long; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Margie was a loyal member of the North Fork Baptist Church in Switzer for over 70 years where she taught Sunday School and served as Church Clerk and Treasurer of the Switzer Cemetery Committee. She was employed as the Frankfort Office Manager by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kentucky for 25 years, and was a member of WMU, the Switzer Homemaker Club, and the True Blue Club.
A time of visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 27. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. officiated by Rev. Jay Stratton. Burial will follow in the Switzer Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Eastman, Jeff Gatewood, Nathan Landrum, Randy Landrum, Zachary Landrum, Scott Satterwhite and Tim Satterwhite.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Margie's honor can be made to North Fork Baptist Church or Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice). An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.