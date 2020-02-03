LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Margie Richardson Gillis, 90, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Gillis died Sunday at Signature Healthcare at Heritage Hall in Lawrenceburg.

