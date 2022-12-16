Services for Margie Schnieders, 60, will private at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Schnieders died Tuesday, Dec. 13.

To plant a tree in memory of Margie Schnieders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

