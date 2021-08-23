Services for Margie Slattery, 90, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Funeral Home. Slattery died Aug.13.

To plant a tree in memory of Margie Slattery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

