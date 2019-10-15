A Mass of Christian Burial for Margo Jolly Cotton, 80, widow of Charles "Chuck" Cotton, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Rogers Funeral Home. Cotton died Monday.

