Margo Newell

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at age 78, Mrs. Margo Elaine Avery Newell died at Frankfort Regional Memorial Hospital in Frankfort, Kentucky. Her contributions to the lives of many include her service as a librarian at Myers Middle School and a teacher at Windsor Forrest High School before retiring in Savannah, Georgia.
She was Past Matron of Amity Chapter OES, lay speaker in the United Methodist Church in Kentucky, past president at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Frankfort, Kentucky, Red Cross volunteer and member of the Friendship Sunday School Class at St. Paul UMC.
Margo is survived by her sister, Cindy O’Connor (Timothy); and four daughters, Anita Lynch, Brenda Miller (Mervyn), Cheryl Smoak (David) and Rochelle Heckman (Jason); three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Her loving husband, Richard K. Newell, her son Paul A. Newell, her parents Mr. and Mrs. William Avery and brother, William Avery, precede her in death.
She will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with as well as those she reached but never met. A memorial service to be held 2 p.m. at St. Paul UMC on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Help her kindness, loyalty and compassion continue by making a donation or volunteering at one of the organizations Margo loved.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
