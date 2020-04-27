LAWRENCEBURG — Private services for Margot Ann Banzhaf Campbell, 89, mother of Gerald Banzhaf, will be at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Campbell died Sunday.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Margot Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

