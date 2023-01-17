Maria Daniel (nee Cortes), age 70, was often called Dalia (her middle name) by friends and family members. She passed away on January 13, 2023. 

Maria Dalia is survived by her husband, Christopher Phillip Daniel (Frankfort, KY); son, Thomas Anthony Daniel (Lawrenceburg, Kentucky); and brother, Mark Anthony Cortes (Kingsville, Texas). 

