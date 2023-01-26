A Catholic memorial service for Maria Dalia Daniel will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Frankfort's Church of the Good Shepherd. The church's lobby will be open from noon until time of the service for people to greet one another.

To plant a tree in memory of Maria Daniel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

