Mariam Rose Wiley Crump, 74, widow of Lewis Edward Crump Sr., passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. A native of Frankfort, she was born on October 14, 1948, to the late Samuel Wesley and Stella Hardin Wiley. She worked in Environmental Protection with the State of Kentucky.  

She is survived by her son, David Norton (Brenda) Trent, Tennessee; her stepdaughters, Tina, Jessica and Janessa; her stepsons, Lewis Jr., and Scott; her sister, Wanda Rebecca Wiley, Harrodsburg; her niece and caregiver, Dawn Montfort; her special close friend, Drew; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.  

