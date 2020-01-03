A memorial service for Marian H. Owens, 99, mother of Stephanie Cramer, will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at David's United Church of Christ in Kettering, Ohio. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Owens died Wednesday. 

To plant a tree in memory of Marian Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

