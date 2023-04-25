Services for Marie Hardin, 87, will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Hardin died Saturday, April 22.

To plant a tree in memory of Marie Hardin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

