LAWRENCEBURG — Visitation for Marie Harrington Withrow, 73, will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Withrow died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Marie Withrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription