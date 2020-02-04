Services for Marilyn B. True, 76, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. Online condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. True died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn True as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

