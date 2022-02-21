Services for Marilyn Gill Harrod, 62, widow of Abe Harrod, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Harrod died Sunday.

