Marilyn Hickling

Marilyn A. Hickling, age 80, a long-time resident of the Frankfort area, died Saturday on the 29th of August at Bluegrass Hospice Care in Lexington Kentucky.

Born in 1940 in Luton England, Marilyn was known for her singing talent on the weekly radio program “Chapel in the Valley” for the BBC. Moving to Canada in 1962 and later the United States in 1970, she provided years of volunteer work in the community in school, church and nursing home settings.

Marilyn worked for many years at EDS and UniSys Corporation in Frankfort where she received many employee awards for her strong work ethic and was well liked by her co-workers.

Marilyn loved to read, enjoyed world travel, liked walks with her husband, adored her cat KC and easily gained new friends with her smile and warm demeanor. She was a woman of elegance, simplicity and beauty who never stopped caring for the people around her.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years Colin; two sons, Laurence and Paul; one grandson, Jonathan; one granddaughter, Riley; and step-granddaughter, Pamela.

Please feel free to make a donation in Marilyn’s honor to the American Stroke Association at www.Stroke.org.

Care Cremation Services, Lexington, Kentucky, has been entrusted with arrangements.

