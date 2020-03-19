VERSAILLES — Services for Marilyn Hunter Jackson, 64, wife of Barry Jackson, have been postponed out of respect for the health of others due to the coronavirus. Services will be posted at a later date. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill is in charge of arrangements. Jackson died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription