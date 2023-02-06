Services for Marilyn Shouse Locker, 69, are pending with Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Locker died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Locker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

