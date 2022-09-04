Marilyn Hines Peck, age 83, of Frankfort, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 1, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving and adoring family. Marilyn was the fifth of six children born to Harry Allen Hines and Bernice Agnus Hines who preceded her in death along with her only brother, Rodney Allen Hines, and her twin sister, Carolyn Sue Hines.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Don Peck; three sisters Beverly Edwards of Paducah, KY, Nancy Romine of Lexington, AL, and Patsy King of Mesa, AZ. Her adoring children, daughters, Robin Coston of Winchester, KY, Tammy Hunt (Dave) of Stafford, VA, Angela Peck of Frankfort, KY, and son Shane Peck (Cassaundra) of Lawrenceburg, KY. Six grandchildren, Clay Coston (Tricia) of Lexington, KY, Jake Hunt (Sarah) of Berlin, Germany, Sam Hunt of Brooklyn, NY, Zach Peck of Lawrenceburg, KY, Graham Coston (Hannah) of Lexington, KY, and Emily Redmon of Frankfort, KY; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

