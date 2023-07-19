LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Marilyn Ruth Peach Bryant, 80, will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 24, at Saffell House Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Bryant died Monday, July 17.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

