LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Marilyn Ruth Peach Bryant, 80, will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 24, at Saffell House Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Bryant died Monday, July 17.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Afghan players watch Morocco's team practice for Women's World Cup, hoping to get their chance
- Stock market today: Wall Street mixed with a big slate of corporate earnings on tap
- Community Trust Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Police, fire blotter (July 18)
- Northwestern hazing scandal puts the school in the league of big institutions tied to sexual abuse
- Agricultural Innovations Deliver Economic and Environmental Wins
- Women’s World Cup Guide: How to watch, schedule and betting favorites
- PSS Garage Doors & Gates Welcomes David Baker as Branch Manager
Most Popular
Articles
- Spa employee arrested on prostitution charge
- Former Kentucky State basketball coach arrested on multiple felony charges
- Local mother charged with strangling, assaulting teen
- Man wanted in Indiana, Louisville found unresponsive behind the wheel
- Making a difference: Aubrey looks back on 15-year FPD career
- PHOTO: Lathrem crowned Miss Franklin County Fair
- Smiles abundant at Frankfort’s Fabulous Special Needs Pageant
- Troy Williams
- Franklin County man earns KSP 2022 Civilian of the Year, Supervisor of the Year awards
- Thomas Wideman
Images
Videos
Commented
- Guest columnists: Legislature was right to end taxpayer subsidy of teachers' unions politics (11)
- Letter: Clarifying misrepresentations of GOP (10)
- Guest columnist: Don't vote for a number (9)
- Local man takes Alford plea in criminal abuse of a child case (9)
- Editorial: K-State can't afford any more missteps (8)
- Guest columnist: Lots of opportunities ahead for Frankfort (7)
- Letter: Frankfort's roads are in horrible condition (7)
- Guest columnist: Pointing out a few inaccuracies (6)
- Guest columnist: Existential threat — Part 2 (6)
- Guest columnist: Comer still beating 'Biden Crime Family' drum (6)
- Chanda Veno: Looking for noise and finding a song (6)
- Guest columnist: 'Dads can be funny without being reduced to mere court jesters' (6)
- Guest columnist: A veneration too far (6)
- Letter: Changes have created 'a soft, know-it-all generation' (5)
- How much partisan gerrymandering does Kentucky's Constitution allow? (5)
- Amye Bensenhaver: 'News should hold Murray State University's bureaucratic feet to the fire' (5)
- Letter: Affirmative action 'has outlived its purpose' (5)
- As whiskey and bourbon business booms, beloved distillers face pushback over taxes and emissions (4)
- John Arnett: It's not as bad as you think ... really (4)
- You Asked: Why are the county’s committee meetings no longer streamed online? (4)
- Letter: Trump gave country 'a slap on the face' on Jan. 6 (4)
- Letter: Writer clarifies his stance (4)
- Fiscal court OKs humane society grant application (4)
- Guest columnist: Is your pension funding China's military? (4)
- Spa employee arrested on prostitution charge (4)
- Former Simon House director sentenced (3)
- Letter: Letter writer should have researched laws (3)
- Azubuike, Beshoar to participate in Loretto Artist Residency Program (3)
- Letter: 'Acknowledging sensory experiences is the beginning of acceptance' (3)
- Letter: 'America is into entertainment, not effect' (3)
- Guest columnist: Will county reapportionment matter? (3)
- City commission postpones city manager discussion until July (3)
- Anna Latek: Bowties and paw prints (3)
- Guest columnist: Congress needs to pass comprehensive permitting reform (3)
- Guest columnist: New humane society facility a dream come true (3)
- Editorial: AM radio broadcasting is still relevant (3)
- GreenHouse17: Growing new lives (2)
- Public meeting on Holmes Street corridor revitalization project planned for Aug. 3 (2)
- Guest columnist: Don't be surprised by gators, sharks in hot weather (2)
- KCDC finalizes 2024 budget (2)
- Charles Pearl: Juneteenth, Tina Turner set me on fire (2)
- KCDC: Comprehensive plan involvement, pace major concerns (2)
- GOP's Cameron releases crime-fighting plan in bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Beshear in Kentucky (2)
- Franklin Circuit Court pleas (June 28) (2)
- Guest columnist: A childcare apocalypse is coming (2)
- CARTOON: Franklin County Farmers Market providing ingredients for delicious meals (2)
- Cartoon: New tattoo (2)
- County planning & zoning seeking enforcement officer (2)
- Police pursuit ends in felony charges for Versailles man (2)
- City commission begins city manager talks, discusses new fire station (2)
- Give Kentucky credit: state gets boost from S&P (2)
- Editorial: Community should be proud of new animal shelter (2)
- KSU acquires disaster recovery unit (2)
- Family, friends celebrate joyful 'Noise for Jordon' (2)
- Labor group requests ethics probe of Kentucky GOP gubernatorial candidate over campaign solicitation (1)
- FPD: Murder and attempted suicide occurred early Friday morning (2)
- Cooking up fun with Ouita Michel (1)
- Consultant updates Singing Bridge project (1)
- Guest columnist: Beshear, Cameron feckless with political money (1)
- Write on: Where do storylines come from? (1)
- Flock system forums set for Thursday (1)
- Don't blow it: Owners of Four Fingers Fireworks offer safety tips for Fourth of July (1)
- Montana officials downplay first-of-its-kind climate trial (1)
- Rev. Ron Moore Jr.: Living by faith — part five: The 'rest' of faith (1)
- CARTOON: Frankfort city manager search team (part 4,897) (1)
- Editorial: Local, state law enforcement in need of female, minority officers (1)
- Louisiana governor vetoes anti-LGBTQ+ legislation including a gender-affirming care ban (1)
- Letter: Latest DOJ investigation leaves question (1)
- Local woman arrested for reportedly pulling gun, threatening others (1)
- Kentucky State named IMPACT award winner, receives $25,000 (1)
- Fiscal court passes budget amendments; upgrades to SRO program (1)
- Purvis accepts plea deal; murder charge amended to second-degree manslaughter (1)
- 'Lifting as We Climb': Local Black women became active in 1900s society (1)
- Police chief details Flock camera plan (1)
- Kentucky State's Higgs: Valedictorian, baseball star, SIAC Man of the Year (1)
- Fireworks display in memory of the man who started it all (1)
- Frankfort man charged with rape, sodomy, unlawful transaction with a minor (1)
- CARTOON: Frankfort's official song (1)
- Leestown Road resurfacing to start this week (1)
- Swim with Purpose hosting pool party July 6 (1)
- Mika to spend summer interning in Quarles' office (1)
- Letter: Writer 'can't see the forest for the trees' (1)
- Ailing tree to be removed from front lawn of Frankfort High (1)
- 'Foxie Tracey' July 4th Fireworks Display set to start around 9:45 p.m. (1)
- SJ Digs: The story behind Frankfort's official song (1)
- Get ready to cut loose to Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of 'Footloose The Musical' (1)
- CARTOON: Cameron steps in gum during governor's race (1)
- Editorial: 988 is equally as important as 911 (1)
- Making a difference: Aubrey looks back on 15-year FPD career (1)
- From club pro to college coach, Brown relishing role at Bellarmine (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.