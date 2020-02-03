Marilyn True
Marilyn Frances Ballard True, age 76, passed away at home on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Monterey Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Mrs. True was born in Owenton, Kentucky, on Jan. 17, 1944, to the late John Baxter Ballard and Frances Furnish Ballard. She retired from the Kentucky State Government Department of Transportation after serving many years as an administrative specialist. She was a former member of Thornhill Baptist Church. A woman with a kind, warm spirit, she enjoyed reading, and especially loved supporting her grandson, CJ, on the golf course. 

She is survived by her daughter, Trish Jones (Greg); brother, John F. Ballard (Pam); and beloved grandson, CJ Jones. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Revel J. True and siblings, James Ballard and Patricia Ballard. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

