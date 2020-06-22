LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Marion A. Stucker Jr., 93, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Stucker died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Marion Stucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

