Marion Guarnieri

Marion C. Guarnieri, widow of Bernard A. Guarnieri, passed away on September 25, 2022, at the age of 85.
Marion was born in Chicago, Illinois, on November 19, 1936, to the late Thomas Quattrocki and Mary Walsh Quattrocki, and is survived by her children, Lynn Price (Dwight), Richard Guarnieri, Mary Fran Falk (Brian), John Guarnieri (Deborah), Ann Guarnieri, James Guarnieri, Robert Guarnieri (Cherry), David Guarnieri (Shannon) and Steven Guarnieri (Silvie); as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored.
A graduate of Mercy High School, Marion received bachelors and masters degrees from Kentucky State University and attended the UK College of Law. She had a distinguished career at the Commonwealth of Kentucky where she established the state's DUI program, and was honored to receive the Robert Straus Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003.
She enjoyed every part of her life and had an abundance of energy, love and tolerance for all things. Most importantly, Marion was a kind person and gracious to everyone she met.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the Good Shepherd Catholic Church at noon Thursday, September 29th. Visitation will be at Rogers Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 28th, from 5 to 7 p.m., and at the church from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday. Burial will take place in the Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Alsip, Illinois, at 11 a.m. (CDT) Saturday, October 1st.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you be kind to one another and keep Marion in your heart.
