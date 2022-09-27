Marion C. Guarnieri, widow of Bernard A. Guarnieri, passed away on September 25, 2022, at the age of 85.

Marion Guarnieri

Marion was born in Chicago, Illinois, on November 19, 1936, to the late Thomas Quattrocki and Mary Walsh Quattrocki, and is survived by her children, Lynn Price (Dwight), Richard Guarnieri, Mary Fran Falk (Brian), John Guarnieri (Deborah), Ann Guarnieri, James Guarnieri, Robert Guarnieri (Cherry), David Guarnieri (Shannon) and Steven Guarnieri (Silvie); as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored.

