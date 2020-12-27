Marjorie Francis Milton Beasley died after a short battle with cancer on December 25, 2020 in Wilmington, NC at the age of 93.
Margie is survived by her son, Tim Beasley (Laura); her daughter, Pam Wells (Mike); 4 beloved grandchildren, Ashleigh Wells, Josh Beasley, Hunter Beasley, and Jake Beasley; her nephew, Curtis Milton (Debbie) as well as many other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy, and her brother, Curtis Milton Sr.
The daughter of the late Millard and Pearl Dawson Milton, Margie was born in Avenstoke, Anderson County, KY, on September 15, 1927. In her early years, the family moved to Bridgeport in Franklin County, KY. After her father's death at an early age, Margie worked during high school to help support her family. She was a lifelong member of Pigeon Fork Baptist Church in Waddy, KY.
Margie married Roy Beasley in 1957. They moved from Louisville, KY to Wilmington, NC in 1968. She began working at Hardees in 1977 where she developed many long lasting friendships that evolved into a group that met daily for coffee and biscuits for many years. Margie will be remembered for her love and devotion to her grandchildren, who knew her as Mamaw. She was an avid Louisville and Kentucky college basketball fan and loved to talk basketball to anyone who would listen.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Oleander Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
