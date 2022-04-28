A celebration of life for Marjorie Jo Steinberg, 58, will be 5 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Strindberg died Wednesday, April 27.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Steinberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription