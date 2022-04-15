Mark Anthony Connolly III, age 28, passed away on March 31, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mark Scrogham officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Monday. 

Mark was born in Frankfort on April 2, 1993. He worked as a welder. He will be remembered for his strength and heart of gold.

He is survived by his children, Mark Anthony Connolly IV and Marley Marie Connolly; siblings, Kayla Perry and John Perry; mother, Lori Perry (Morgan); Mark “Tony” Anthony Jr., (Lisa); grandmother, Betty Sue Robinson; and girlfriend, Tamara Czech. He was also blessed with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Morgan Dennis, Shooter Mitchell, Chris Case, Josh Lefler, Bobby Manley and Bennett Linney. Honorary pallbearers will be Zach Rice, Stevie Southworth, Steve Risk and Dave Wicker. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

